Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

