Hopkins woman found guilty of murder in 2021 case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office reports a Hopkins woman was found guilty of the murder of a man in 2021.

In 2021, Jamira Davis was arrested in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Brandon Burden.

The incident happened on January 22, around 6 a.m. on the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins when deputies were called for reports of a house fire.

Once crews got the fire out, they found Burden’s body in the home. Officials said the initial assumption was Burden had died in the fire started by a kerosene heater but an autopsy revealed he was shot several times.

A search of Burden’s phone records revealed calls to and from an unknown number on the morning of the incident.

Officials said Davis was brought in for questioning on February 1, 2021, when the unknown phone number was discovered to belong to her.

According to officials, it was discovered Burden has been in a long-term relationship with Davis’s mother.

Davis admitted to shooting Burden after changing her story several times regarding her whereabouts on the night of the incident, but claimed it was self-defense, investigators stated.

Officials said the jury deliberated into the night of Friday, June 30.

Davis was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday by the honorable Daniel Coble.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.