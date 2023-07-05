Flash flood warning in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A flash food warning is in effect in Orangeburg County in South Carolina until 8:15 p.m.

Emergency Management (EM) reported thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area, with between 1 and 2 inches already fallen that could impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

The list of places EM said to expect flooding are:

Orangeburg

Brookdale

Orangeburg County Airport

Edisto Gardens

South Carolina State University

Claflin College

Cordova

Edisto

Wilkinson Heights

Prince of Orange Mall

Yonder Field

Interstate 26 between mile markers 146 and 157

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.