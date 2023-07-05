SkyView
Flash flood warning in Orangeburg County

A flash food warning is in effect for Orangeburg County in South Carolina until 8:15 p.m.
A flash food warning is in effect for Orangeburg County in South Carolina until 8:15 p.m.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A flash food warning is in effect in Orangeburg County in South Carolina until 8:15 p.m.

Emergency Management (EM) reported thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area, with between 1 and 2 inches already fallen that could impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

The list of places EM said to expect flooding are:

  • Orangeburg
  • Brookdale
  • Orangeburg County Airport
  • Edisto Gardens
  • South Carolina State University
  • Claflin College
  • Cordova
  • Edisto
  • Wilkinson Heights
  • Prince of Orange Mall
  • Yonder Field
  • Interstate 26 between mile markers 146 and 157

