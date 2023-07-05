FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Typical July Pattern Hangs Around

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are going to settle into a pattern with more spotty storm chances and highs back to the low 90s.

First Alert Headlines

The chance of rain and storms goes up a bit for our Wednesday afternoon as a front stalls over the region.

We remain hot and humid for the rest of the week with low 90s for highs and multiple chances of afternoon rain and storms.

In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 7 days, which is nice to see for this point of the season.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Today we see a front stall to our north. This helps fire off a chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. The chance of these storms becoming severe is low. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state of SC under a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk for severe storms. High temps are a bit cooler with low 90s, but the humidity remains high and stays with us for the rest of the week into the weekend.

For tomorrow we have a trough that will move east of the region. This gives us a small break in the storm action. But it does not rule out the chance of storms. With highs in the low 90s and high humidity, we expect at least a spotty chance of rain and storms.

Friday will see another bump in storm potential, so you can still keep the eyes on the sky with similar high temps and mugginess.

Saturday and Sunday we see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers and storms again. We can’t seem to shake the jet stream in a trough pattern bringing multiple shortwaves over the area bringing better chances of rain and thunder.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Limited sun with a chance for p.m. showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny with some afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Another day with hazy breaks of sun and some isolated p.m. storm chances. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: We can’t shake the spotty storm chances with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

