Fairfield County Coroner identifies person who died after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a car crash on July 3.

87-year-old Mrs. Ruby Teal was the passenger who died after a collision that happened on Rockbridge Road near Rattlesnake Road in the Lake Wateree area of Fairfield County said county coroner Chris Hill.

Officials said Mrs. Teal was transported to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

