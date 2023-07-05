SkyView
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says

Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot...
Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot while making a traffic stop on Wednesday.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen, Seth Feiner and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A deputy in Georgia has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop for a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m.. authorities said.

As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s reportedly stolen car, the suspect shot the deputy before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot, and a multi-county chase involving other deputies and the suspect, who was reportedly in the stolen deputy’s vehicle, had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

