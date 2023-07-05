SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dad coaches son to reel in ‘catch of a lifetime’

A father from Rutherford County was able to help his son make the catch of the lifetime on Tuesday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE NANTAHALA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A father from Rutherford County was able to help his son make the catch of the lifetime on Tuesday.

11-year-old Cameron McDaniel caught a 9.5 pound and 27 inch rainbow trout in Little Nantahala.

Mom, Amanda McDaniel, said her husband, Eddie, helped coach Cameron how to reel the fish in.

The father and son duo used “secret” bait purchased from Great Smokey Mountain Bait and Tackle.

Caption

MORE NEWS: Police looking for missing teen who ran away from home in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
An incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD) said an officer found the fire in front...
Sumter police: Officer finds fireworks exploding from fire in front of Belk at Sumter Mall
Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers was arrested by the South Carolina Department of...
Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday

Latest News

New nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago
Lexington Police searching for man who impersonated officer
Lexington Police searching for man who impersonated officer
Just Jonesin' commissionary kitchen opening
Just Jonesin' commissionary kitchen opening
Lexington police search man accused of stoling alcohol bottle worth $130
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for...
Lexington Police searching for man wanted after impersonating officer at Murphy USA