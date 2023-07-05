SkyView
Columbia nightclub surrenders alcohol licenses and permits

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Department of Revenue (DOR), the popular downtown Columbia nightclub in the Vista, Social Bar and Lounge, surrendered its alcohol licenses and permits earlier this week.

This came after the DOR filed a motion with the South Carolina Administrative Law Court for an emergency suspension.

An inspector with Columbia Police Department protested the club’s license renewal because of the number of assaults and violent incidents seen connected back the club over the past year.

