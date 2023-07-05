Calhoun County deputies searching for missing man

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Deputies say Michael Brady Fisher has not been seen since Sunday, July 2, when he left his residence near Valley Ridge Road and Culler Road on a bicycle wearing an orange shirt and shorts.

Fisher has family in Sumter, but officials believe he is still in the Calhoun County area. If you have any information on Fisher, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

