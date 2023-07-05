SkyView
Calhoun County deputies searching for missing man

Michael Brady Fisher was last seen leaving his residence on a bicycle wearing an orange shirt and shorts.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Deputies say Michael Brady Fisher has not been seen since Sunday, July 2, when he left his residence near Valley Ridge Road and Culler Road on a bicycle wearing an orange shirt and shorts.

Fisher has family in Sumter, but officials believe he is still in the Calhoun County area. If you have any information on Fisher, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

