American Red Cross assists family after Columbia home damaged by fire

Red Cross helping family after fire in Columbia.
Red Cross helping family after fire in Columbia.(Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports a home was severely damaged on July 4.

Officials said The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance after the home on Long Shadow Lane was damaged by an intense blaze around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after.

Fire officers said there were no injuries and the Richland County fire marshals will continue to investigate the fire.

Red Cross administrators stress the importance of fireworks safety and follow the recommended guidelines to have a safe and secure fireworks celebration:

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

  • Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
  • Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
  • Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
  • Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

