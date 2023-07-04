Wild Adventures ride stalls leaving riders briefly stuck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Riders at the Wild Adventures theme park experienced a scare when a roller coaster had an unexpected stoppage.

On Monday, a ride called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride going forward along the track and then backward before stopping, according to a patron of the park.

“I was hearing noises, and I thought it was gonna go down, but when my cousin told me it was stuck, I had a panic attack,” said Rishon Phillips, a rider on the Boomerang.

Wild Adventures said in a statement, “On Monday evening, Wild Adventures’ Boomerang roller coaster encountered a brief ride stoppage triggered by a safety feature activation. Within approximately 10 minutes, our team safely returned all riders to the loading station. Following a comprehensive inspection, the ride was cleared and resumed operation that same night.”

But we at WALB had more questions after we spoke with the family. Like why would a safety feature trigger with a ride in progress? And what is the park doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again?

”Wild Adventures Theme Park’s ride inspection practices meet ASTM F24 standards and follow manufacturer inspection requirements,” according to a Wild Adventures spokesperson. “This practice includes daily inspections of ride components before the park opens. Wild Adventures conducts additional supplementary inspections based on each ride’s manufacturer requirements and internal operational standards.“

The spokesperson went on to thank the public for their support and say, “Wild Adventures extends its heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their patience, understanding, and continued support. We remain committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

This family had four riders, including kids, in search of some thrills. Wild Adventures website shows an image of the coaster going upside down and it stopped when it was right side up.

“It was going good when we first got on, but when it was time to drop to go backwards, it got stuck. We didn’t know anything until my cousin walked up and started yelling to us that the ride was stuck,” Akemia Anderson, who was on the ride when it stalled, said.

The kids recalled their scary experience.

“It got stuck and we were crying, and people were telling us that we could come down, but we didn’t come down and we were so scared,” Kennedi Johnson, another rider on the Boomerang, said.

“I thought the ride was just going up and it was going to stay, and I thought it was going down, but I was scared,” said Dearie Jones. a Boomerang rider.

Anderson says she didn’t know what to expect.

”The adults on there are yelling to calm the kids down. Everybody started panicking. Once we got back down, the people who started the ride - they were laughing like if it was funny,” Anderson said. “Finally, somebody came up the stairs, saying that they were going to release us, knowing that we were still scared, didn’t know if the latches were going to come up. We wasn’t checked again before the ride started.”

According to the parents on the ride, they were upset that the ride continued.

“Instead of them letting them get off the ride while it was stuck, they made us finish the ride out knowing that everybody was scared. So it was kind of shaky for everybody that was on the ride.” Anderson said.

But Wild Adventures says they did what they were supposed to do.

Anderson says her cousin was checked out by medics provided by the park, “The medic team came out to check on everybody that was on the ride.”

Her cousin, Rishon Phillips, suffered a panic attack and told WALB his heart was beating fast.

“My heart was hurting. I was crying. They put me in a wheelchair to send me to the medic part of the theme park,” Phillips said.

The kids are still remembering how scary this experience was.

“After he got discharged from the first-aid thing, we left because they didn’t want to do anything else. They didn’t even want to stay and look at animals or nothing like that,” Jaleasha Wing, who was at the park at the time of the ride stalling, said. ” It was just real shaky. My babies, they were just ready to go. They didn’t ask to ride nothing else. We went straight, got ice cream and left.”

Wild Adventures says they remain committed to safety and fun.

