West Columbia Police Department shares monthly stats from June

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department (WCPD) shared its monthly stats from June in an effort to be more transparent with the community.

According to the report, response time increased by 19-seconds for an average of 6-minutes and 31-seconds.

WCPD also said traffic stops were down by 160 along with reports down by 11 from the previous month. However, arrests are up by 22 in the same time frame.

June also saw 2,570 calls for service, which is a decrease by 28 compared to May, the report stated. Citations, and warnings issued along with collisions also saw a decrease.

The report revealed vehicle break-ins increased by 10 and DUI went up by one while car thefts and burglary saw decreases.

You can read the full report on WCPD’s Facebook page.

