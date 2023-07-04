Survivor of deadly Sumter Sheriff’s Office crash mourns loss

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On a rainy June 21st, Raymond Shivers was standing on the Lafayette Drive sidewalk with his longtime friend Hercules “Peewee” Sharper.

Moments later, a Sumter County Investigator’s cruiser snapped a power pole, struck the car the two men were standing near, and Sharper needed to be hospitalized.

Five days later, Sharper died.

Shivers spoke with WIS on Monday about Peewee, his grief, and his view of what happened.

Shivers echoed a common refrain about Sharper- his engaging personality.

“He keeps you laughing, he knows everybody, he introduces himself. It don’t matter who you are, Peewee is Peewee,” he said.

He said the two men met more than a decade ago and had become close friends.

They were getting into a car when Shivers said he heard the power pole snap.

“When I looked back the police car had done cut the telegraph pole in half, before I could yell at Peewee to get out of the way it hit us,” he said.

He said he pleaded with God to spare Peewee’s life.

“He yelled for a little while longer and then all of a sudden it was all over,” he said.

Investigator Elisha McDonald was driving the car. She’s on paid administrative leave and the S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

WIS confirmed McDonald has a history of crashes and on Monday Sheriff Anthony Dennis confirmed she needed remedial driving training in 2019.

Dennis said the previous crashes included minor parking lot crashes and potentially damaging a mailbox. WIS has submitted a Freedom of Information request for more details on those crashes.

“I had confidence in McDonald,” Dennis said.

Shivers questions why McDonald was still on the road, but said he forgives her.

“I really believe it just was an accident. I don’t think she intended to do that but it just was an accident,” he said.

He said he is seeking counseling to work through the grief.

“Peewee was a good fella. He was one of my best friends and it hurt me, man. I’m having nightmares right now. Bad dreams and nightmares about it.”

In 2021, Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigator Dominic West crashed into and killed Janet Wilson at the nearby intersection of Pocalla Road and Manning Drive.

The West crash is the subject of a lawsuit.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.