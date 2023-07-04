Sumter County Sheriff’s Office facing lawsuit over deadly crash from 2021

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was already facing a lawsuit over a deadly investigator-involved crash when a different investigator crashed into and killed a man this June.

In September 2021, Investigator Dominic West crashed into and killed Janet Wilson on Highway 15.

Wilson’s daughter filed a lawsuit in 2022, alleging West was speeding (at least 54 mph in a 40) and negligent in her mother’s death.

West is not named as a defendant in the suit.

A 2022 response by the sheriff’s office legal team disputed the allegation of speeding and alleged Wilson was “intoxicated” and negligent herself.

Both sides said Wilson stepped into the road but provided different descriptions of the incident.

On Monday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the S.C. Highway Patrol review of the incident found both West and Wilson contributed to the crash.

“[West] had already exceeded the zone that he was in,” he said.

“There was disciplinary action taken and he is still employed here at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sumter County court records do not show any traffic tickets for West.

Dennis said West was put on administrative leave, is back on the road, and did not undergo remedial training.

“That was his first incident, it was not recommended.”

Dennis did confirm Investigator Elisha McDonald did undergo remedial training in 2019 after an unknown number of crashes.

On June 21, she crashed her car into Hercules Sharper and Raymond Shivers. Sharper later died in the hospital.

“I have 150 vehicles on the road each and every day. Unfortunately, accidents do occur. Could it have been prevented? Possibly and we’ll deal with each accident individually,” he said.

The lawsuit over the West case is ongoing. Wilson’s daughter declined to comment.

WIS has submitted Freedom of Information requests to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol for more information about the crashes.

