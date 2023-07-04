SkyView
Police investigate Columbia apartment shooting that left a man hurt

A post on Twitter from CPD said officers rendered medical aid to the man, who had lower body...
A post on Twitter from CPD said officers rendered medical aid to the man, who had lower body injuries, until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that hurt a man inside an apartment on Bentley Court.

A post on Twitter from CPD said officers rendered medical aid to the man, who had lower body injuries, until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

The case is assigned to the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or submit a tip through their website.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

