Police investigate Columbia apartment shooting that left a man hurt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that hurt a man inside an apartment on Bentley Court.

A post on Twitter from CPD said officers rendered medical aid to the man, who had lower body injuries, until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

Overnight non-fatal shooting investigation at Bentley Ct. (midnight). A male was injured in the lower body while inside an apartment. #ColumbiaPDSC officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived & took the man to the hospital. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5hO5jUoJnr — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 4, 2023

The case is assigned to the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or submit a tip through their website.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

