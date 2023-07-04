SkyView
One dead, two injured after head-on Fairfield County collision

One person is dead after a collision on Rock Bridge Road near Rattlesnake Road.
One person is dead after a collision on Rock Bridge Road near Rattlesnake Road.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a fatal collision in Fairfield County on Monday.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. on July 3, 2023, on Rock Bridge Road near Rattlesnake Road.

According to the SCHP, the 2020 Lincoln was traveling east on Rock Bridge Road when it crossed the center and hit the 2012 Volvo head-on.

The driver of the 2012 Volvo was driving westbound on Rock Bridge Road.

The driver of the Lincoln SUV was taken by EMS to Prisma Health with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was also taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

A passenger in the Volvo was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

