One dead, two injured after head-on Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a fatal collision in Fairfield County on Monday.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. on July 3, 2023, on Rock Bridge Road near Rattlesnake Road.

According to the SCHP, the 2020 Lincoln was traveling east on Rock Bridge Road when it crossed the center and hit the 2012 Volvo head-on.

The driver of the 2012 Volvo was driving westbound on Rock Bridge Road.

The driver of the Lincoln SUV was taken by EMS to Prisma Health with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was also taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

A passenger in the Volvo was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.