Lexington County coroner identifies victim of multi-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County coroner has identified the person who died in a multi-vehicle collision in the Pelion area on Monday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the individual is 21-year-old Madison Taylor Hayden of Gaston.

Around noon, Hayden was driving northbound on Old Charleston Road when she hit a dump truck and then another vehicle.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pelion Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

