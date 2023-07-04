SkyView
Lexington County coroner identifies victim of multi-vehicle collision

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the 21-year-old victim of a multi-vehicle collision.(Source: MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County coroner has identified the person who died in a multi-vehicle collision in the Pelion area on Monday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the individual is 21-year-old Madison Taylor Hayden of Gaston.

Around noon, Hayden was driving northbound on Old Charleston Road when she hit a dump truck and then another vehicle.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pelion Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

