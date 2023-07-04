Fourth of July takes on new meaning for basic trainees at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Some of the the basic trainees at Fort Jackson are looking at the Fourth of July with a new set of eyes.

According to the Army post, 45,000 soldiers come through their gates for basic training each year.

The group in session over the Fourth of July weekend got to take a break from training to enjoy the Independence Day Celebration put on by the military installation on Saturday.

While the trainees enjoyed the down time with their comrades, a concert, a professional fireworks show, and — of course — pizza, the holiday took on a different meaning as they embark on their journey with the largest and oldest branch of the U.S. military.

“The Fourth of July means a lot more to me personally,” Pvt. Kristofer Cloud from Pierce City, Mo. said. “Knowing what people have gone through and what we could be going through ... just to keep this great nation free. It puts it into perspective.”

Several of the soldiers who spoke to WIS News 10 told us one of the reasons they appreciate the Fourth of July is because of the history they’re taught during their 10-week basic combat training.

According to Staff Sgt. Tijshawna Ancrum, who is a drill sergeant and the history instructor for her company, seven of those weeks consist of in-depth American history classes the soldiers are tested on.

“Being in basic training you get to know about the history of soldiers that came before you and actually what they fought for ... and really understand how the independence war was fought,” Pvt. Latravian Issiac from Miami, Fla. said. “To be here and to be in basic training, it gives me a different meaning than just popping off fireworks. It actually has symbolism behind it.”

Part of the strategy Ancrum implements in her teaching is putting the new soldiers in the combat boots, so to speak, of their predecessors.

Considering 60% of the Army’s soldiers go through basic training at Fort Jackson, it is a possibility the next American heroes could have been walking around Hilton Field Saturday carrying a box of pizza while laughing with their new battle buddies and catching t-shirts thrown from the stage.

“Whenever we talk about different American heroes, we put it in their perspective,” said Ancrum. “This person was a [private]. He saved so many lives, just like you one day ... You never know what the future holds for you while you’re in the Army.”

She credits the history lessons for changing how the soldiers celebrate the nation’s birthday.

“Usually I dress up and just go watch fireworks,” Issiac said. “But now ... it’s a holiday I actually want to celebrate and enjoy celebrating because the history I found out behind it.”

The patriotism they feel today will undoubtedly continue throughout their military career.

Ancrum, who has been in the Army for 10 years, also told WIS News 10 both of her parents served in the military.

“I appreciate their sacrifice as well and everyone else’s sacrifice so I take the Fourth of July personally because it’s an important day for, not just me, but for American citizens.”

Pfc. Mikayla Farrell from Hortonville, Wis. is a nursing student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She told WIS News 10 transferring from the civilian to soldier life had a huge impact on her life. A couple of soldiers, including Farrell, spoke about a field training they went on before the Independence Day Celebration that was a bit difficult in the heat.

We also heard a repeating pattern of basic training being tough, but it builds up the confidence in what the trainees feel like they can do.

“Having Fourth of July while at basic training gives us a deeper appreciation for all of the training and effort that comes to protect all of our great freedoms,” said Farrell.

