FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Few storms possible this evening & Wednesday too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After our scorcher of a day we see a chance of some storms into the evening hours for your 4th of July.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY For today’s temps reaching the mid 90s and heat index values near 105.

There’s a chance of some storms Tuesday afternoon and evening (50%) as well.

The chance of rain and storms goes up to 60% Wednesday afternoon as a front stalls.

We remain hot and humid for the rest of the week with low 90s for highs and multiple chances of afternoon rain and storms.

In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 7 days.

First Alert Summary

We’ve got dangerous heat still possible this afternoon, so today remains a First Alert Weather Day for temps in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 100 to 107.

A cold front moves closer to our region tonight with a 50% chance of rain and storms, especially for areas east of Columbia. Know that if you’re out and about for fireworks tonight, if you can hear thunder you can be hit by lightning. So the best thing to do is to seek shelter. Lows are in the mid 70s by the early morning hours Wednesday.

We see the front stall to our north Wednesday. This helps fire off a 60% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. The chance of these storms becoming severe is low. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state of SC under a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk for severe storms. High temps are a bit cooler with low 90s but the humidity remains high and stays high for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Thursday we have a trough that will move east of the region. This gives us a small break in the storm action. But it does not rule out the chance of storms. With highs in the low 90s and high humidity, we expect at least a 30% chance of rain and storms.

Friday another shortwave trough in the jet stream swings east and increases uplift in the atmosphere bringing our chances of rain up to 50% for the afternoon hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Saturday and Sunday we see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. We can’t seem to shake the jet stream in a trough pattern bringing multiple shortwaves over the area bringing better chances of rain and thunder.

First Alert Forecast Update

Tonight: Lows are in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with a 50% of afternoon showers and storms. Highs temperatures in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Sunday: 50% chance of some showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

