Columbia police look for three persons of interest in connection with Gervais Street shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are looking for three persons of interest in connection with a shooting on Gervais Street.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of them on Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Twitter account.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are releasing these surveillance pictures of 3 persons of interest. Identification & whereabouts needed to talk w/the men about the non-fatal shooting on Gervais St. on 6/24. Male victim has been released from a hospital. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HNyWhWpJeN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 4, 2023

The post said police need to know who they are and to talk with them.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Gervais Street around 2:30 a.m. June 24.

Authorities said officers on the scene found damage to a building and received reports from a 911 dispatcher a male victim, who arrived at a nearby hospital, was shot in the lower body.

CPD said the victim was released from the hospital.

