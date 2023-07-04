SkyView
Columbia police look for three persons of interest in connection with Gervais Street shooting

Investigators released surveillance pictures of three persons of interest in connection with a...
Investigators released surveillance pictures of three persons of interest in connection with a Gervais Street shooting on Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Twitter account.(Columbia Police Department (CPD))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are looking for three persons of interest in connection with a shooting on Gervais Street.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of them on Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Twitter account.

The post said police need to know who they are and to talk with them.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Gervais Street around 2:30 a.m. June 24.

Authorities said officers on the scene found damage to a building and received reports from a 911 dispatcher a male victim, who arrived at a nearby hospital, was shot in the lower body.

CPD said the victim was released from the hospital.

