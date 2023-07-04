Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking during the Lake Murray Fourth of July celebration over the weekend.

The Burlesons and two of their three sons were following the parade procession on Saturday when violent waves caused by the passing boats overtook their craft, and sent the family scrambling.

They emerged with only minor cuts and bruises.

Grateful that no one was seriously injured, they say the generosity and kindness of complete strangers, both in and out of the water, has overwhelmed them.

“We’ve been to a lot of states being military,” Nichole Burleson said. “And we’ve met a lot of people. And I have never met people like I have met here in South Carolina. It is amazing.”

Nichole said this sort of Southern hospitality is one of a kind.

This past Saturday was the family’s first time taking its new 16-foot runabout boat on Lake Murray.

They relocated to the Midlands when Brandon Burleson was stationed at Fort Jackson at the start of the year.

Within 10 seconds of the waves overtaking the boat, Brandon said it was completely submerged in the water.

“I’ve seen videos on the internet of this happening pretty commonly from people normally driving recklessly, but we were driving pretty slow just trying to survive in the wakes,” he said. “It’s just terrifying to know that your family could possibly get stuck on the boat or wedged and get taken down.”

When Nichole saw the water come over the boat, she shouted at her family to jump off.

“For a split second I couldn’t find my youngest,” she said. “I couldn’t see him, and that scared me to death. And I was yelling like, ‘Where’s Brantley? Where’s Brantley?’ And my husband had him in the water. He was on the other side of him.”

Once he made sure his wife and children were okay, Brandon immediately saw at least four other boats starting to move in, jumping into action.

Other families pulled the craft out of the water, gave the Burlesons shelter, and offered cupcakes and treats to their sons.

One couple even gave the Burlesons the keys to their truck so they could get the spare key to their car at their home.

“It’s been very eye-opening, shocking, and uplifting,” Brandon said.

Among the items lost were four phones, Brandon’s tools, and Nichole’s glasses.

“It’s all replaceable,” Brandon said.

“I’m not sad about the boat,” Nichole said. “It was our first boat, and it was special to us. But it didn’t really matter at that point.”

Dozens have donated to a GoFundMe to help the family pay for recovery divers for the boat.

“We’re going through a lot right now outside of this and they don’t even know that,” Nichole said, fighting back tears. “And for people to just want to help a stranger, not knowing our story, not knowing how badly we actually need it, it’s amazing. And sometimes, especially in this day and age, we forget how much good is actually in the world, and it’s a good reminder.”

Rick Kahn, the owner of TowBoatUS Lake Murray, offered his towing services to the family free of charge, which could typically cost up to $10,000.

A local diver located the boat at the bottom of Lake Murray on Monday night, Nichole said.

Nichole said the family’s ordeal serves as a good lesson that regardless of race or political views, Americans come together in times of need.

“I think that the world is filled with a lot of ugly right now, and we’re very divided right now, and I think that it was really good to see people not care who we were, what our beliefs were, they didn’t care,” she said. “They just were there instantly to help.”

Nichole said her boys are doing well.

“I don’t think it registers with them how bad and different it could have turned out,” she said.

Nichole’s middle son had nightmares the first night and has no desire to go anywhere near a lake right now, which she thinks will pass in time.

This Independence Day, the family is proud to have witnessed the best of South Carolina in action.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.