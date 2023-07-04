SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - One person is dead following what authorities have called an “alligator incident” on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Several agencies including Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course in the Spanish Wells community at about 9:28 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

As first responders began rescue efforts, an alligator appeared and guarded the woman’s body, interrupting emergency efforts.

Police said the gator was safely removed from the area, and the woman’s body was recovered.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy on the woman.

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened. The sheriff’s office said it is not clear at this point where she was taken into the water.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the truck led deputies on a chase before eventually coming to a stop at Greenlawn...
Teens lead deputies on chase in stolen truck in Richland County
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Great Falls man fatally drowns at Lake Wateree
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
An update from the family's CaringBridge account said 18-year-old Bekah is in ICU in Honolulu...
Daughter of Lexington County principal has successful surgery after car crash in Hawaii
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County birthday party
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County birthday party

Latest News

A post on Twitter from CPD said officers rendered medical aid to the man, who had lower body...
Police investigate Columbia apartment shooting that left a man hurt
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA