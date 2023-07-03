Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Colleton County man has been charged in the murder of his 11-year-old and a 50-year-old woman after six people were found dead following a house fire in the Green Pond community, authorities announced Monday.

Ryan Manigo appeared in front of a magistrate judge Monday afternoon who deferred his bond hearing to a circuit court judge because of the murder charges.

Ryan Manigo, 33, was arrested on attempted murder charges Sunday. He is set to appear in bond court Monday afternoon. (Colleton County Sheriff's Office)

Speaking to the media on Monday, Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said the surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of Manigo and his vehicle.

The victim was treated for cuts and stab wounds before being airlifted to the hospital, Hill said.

A press release on Sunday stated the victim’s condition as critical. No update has been provided.

Hill said Manigo was the brother-in-law of 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and the father of 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, the two identified victims.

“These two victims were identified as being in the house and deceased by the witness from what was described as stab wounds,” Hill said.

Statements from some family members during Manigo’s bond hearing were sharp and scathing.

“I just wish you get the worst charges ever,” Demia Magwood said. “I wish they give you the death penalty because what you did brought death to us.”

Others questioned the motive behind the stabbings.

“I just want to know why,” Jerome Magwood said. “What was your motive? What were you thinking about? Was you on something that you needed to talk to someone about it before you went this far?”

Hill said they were currently waiting for the identification of the four remaining victims pending autopsies.

Deputies responded to the fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered six people dead and one person in critical condition who was airlifted to a hospital.

Deputies announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Manigo on attempted murder charges in connection with the surviving victim.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said responding firefighters discovered a portion of the roof on the home had already collapsed.

Fire could be seen from the remaining roof and windows in the home, McRoy said.

“During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home,” McRoy said. “All six were deceased.”

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges for Manigo could come after the identification of the victims and autopsy results.

