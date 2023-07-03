SkyView
Teens lead deputies on chase in stolen truck in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two teens led deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in Richland County.

Deputies said they saw a truck reported stolen and attempted to pull over the driver around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

The driver of the truck would not stop and led deputies on a chase before eventually coming to a stop at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old then got out of the truck and ran, but deputies were able to catch both of the teens.

Before the stop, the driver ended up running into the back of another car during the pursuit.

The driver of the car that was hit and the driver of the stolen truck were both taken to a nearby hospital.

The 13-year-old was charged with grand larceny with a value greater than $10,000 and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He was released to the custody of a parent.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

