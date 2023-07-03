SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack

The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.

This happened in 2018 with an inmate named Johnny Mack Kinder who was incarcerated at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County in the upstate.

The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he was reportedly left alone in a jail cell area and nearly beaten to death by other inmates.(SC Dept. of Corrections)

According to a lawsuit filed, Kinder says he had received threats from one or more inmates whom he believed to be gang members. Court documents state Kinder informed officers and staff of the threats and requested that action be taken to protect him and ensure his safety. The suit states his requests were ignored or rejected and he was not moved, placed in protective custody or otherwise protected.

On December 1, 2018, Kinder remained in his cell while nearly all other inmates attended a Christmas dinner prepared by a church group and no officers remained on duty in the dorm. During that time, Kinder reportedly was attacked by one or more inmates who nearly beat him to death. The lawsuit states Kinder suffered severe, permanent, disabling and lifelong injuries -- including a traumatic brain injury and stroke.

Kinder was suing the Department of Corrections and multiple people for negligence, gross negligence, negligent hiring, negligent training and more. Kinder was awarded $485,823.51 by the state.

He remains incarcerated on a burglary charge among others. His projected release date is next year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
Great Falls man fatally drowns at Lake Wateree
Great Falls man fatally drowns at Lake Wateree
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in...
Lexington Police Department gives away free fans to residents