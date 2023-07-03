Soda City Live: Fun learning summer camp for kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer will be over before you know it.

If you want to ensure your child is prepared for the new school year you can enroll them in a fun summer camp catered to keep the learning going that’s hosted by “I Tutor the Kids”.

They’ll be hosting two sessions before the end of July.

Fun learning summer camp for kids (I Tutor the Kids)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.