Soda City Live: EmPOWERing K.I.N.G.S. multi-session program

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have or know of a young man who would benefit from a mentor program, Big Homie Lil Homie is partnering with Fact Forward for the 4th installment of their EmPOWERing Kings 4th Cohort.

Registration for the program is now open.

They will learn important life lessons surrounding relationships, peer pressure, and more.

EmPOWERing K.I.N.G.S. multi-session program
EmPOWERing K.I.N.G.S. multi-session program

