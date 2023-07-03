SC gas prices fall just before July 4 holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina dropped over the past week by about the same amount it rose the previous week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State as of Monday is $3.09 per gallon, a drop of 8.4 cents per gallon over the previous week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of thousands of gas stations statewide. That is 7 cents lower than one month ago and almost $1.17 lower than a year ago.

Last week, GasBuddy reported prices had risen 8.2 cents over the week of June 19.

The cheapest price for gas as of Monday was $2.80 per gallon and the most expensive was $3.69, a range of 89 cents.

As of Monday morning, the lowest-priced gas in the Lowcountry was a nickel below the $3 mark, at a Murphy station in Moncks Corner. All 10 of the 10 lowest gas prices in the Lowcountry were below $3 per gallon.

The national average fell 4.1 cents to $3.50. That’s down 1.9 cents per gallon from one month ago and $1.29 lower than a year ago.

The national average price for diesel fuel fell 3.4 cents per gallon to $3.80.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Monday’s average is the lowest price since late April.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” De Haan said. “At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average.”

De Haan said he thinks prices may close out the second half of the year below expectations, which he said would be welcome news for drivers. He also said it is possible the national average this fall could fall below $3 per gallon.

