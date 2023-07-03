SkyView
Manning police ask for public’s help identifying suspect and stolen car

Police said the stolen car is a 2007 green/gold Ford Freestyle with a Virginia license plate...
Police said the stolen car is a 2007 green/gold Ford Freestyle with a Virginia license plate number -- VFD8995.(Manning Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft.

Police said the stolen car is a 2007 green/gold Ford Freestyle with a Virginia license plate number -- VFD8995.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859. Information can also be shared via Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 803-433-8025.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

