Manning police ask for public’s help identifying suspect and stolen car

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft.

Police said the stolen car is a 2007 green/gold Ford Freestyle with a Virginia license plate number -- VFD8995.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859. Information can also be shared via Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 803-433-8025.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.