Lexington Police Department gives away free fans to residents

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is giving away free box-style fans for people who need a way to cool down during the hot summer months.

“‘Operation: Cool Down’ is an ongoing community-focused program that continues mainly from the generosity of Town of Lexington businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals with donations of new box fans,” LPD said.

While the program was created to help residents in the Town of Lexington, LPD said box fans have been given to people in the greater Midlands area. LPD recommends to first contact your local police department for a similar program if you live outside of the Town of Lexington.

In-kind donation forms — which includes a tax identification number for tax deduction purposes — are available through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.

“‘Operation: Cool Down’ assists over 150 individuals or families each year; donations are always needed to continue this program,” LPD added.

If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington for assistance during weekday business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LPD also said a Community Action Team (C.A.T.) officer may be able to bring a box fan to residents who have transportation issues.

For questions, contact Sergeant Cameron Mortenson of the Community Action Team at 803-358-1504 or cmortenson@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.