SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Police Department gives away free fans to residents

If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in...
If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington for assistance during weekday business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.(Lexington Police Department (LPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is giving away free box-style fans for people who need a way to cool down during the hot summer months.

“‘Operation: Cool Down’ is an ongoing community-focused program that continues mainly from the generosity of Town of Lexington businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals with donations of new box fans,” LPD said.

While the program was created to help residents in the Town of Lexington, LPD said box fans have been given to people in the greater Midlands area. LPD recommends to first contact your local police department for a similar program if you live outside of the Town of Lexington.

In-kind donation forms — which includes a tax identification number for tax deduction purposes — are available through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.

“‘Operation: Cool Down’ assists over 150 individuals or families each year; donations are always needed to continue this program,” LPD added.

If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington for assistance during weekday business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LPD also said a Community Action Team (C.A.T.) officer may be able to bring a box fan to residents who have transportation issues.

For questions, contact Sergeant Cameron Mortenson of the Community Action Team at 803-358-1504 or cmortenson@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
DHEC 2022 abortion report
DHEC 2022 abortion report
An update from the family's CaringBridge account said 18-year-old Bekah is in ICU in Honolulu...
Daughter of Lexington County principal has successful surgery after car crash in Hawaii