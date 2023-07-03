Judge denies motion to remove attorneys representing Beach family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A motion to remove the attorneys representing Mallory Beach’s family from her wrongful death trial was dismissed on Friday.

Both Mark Tinsely, who represents the Beach’s, and PK Shere, the lead attorney for Parkers, reacted to that motion dismissal. Tinsley reiterated that Mallory’s family saw this motion to disqualify their attorneys as a campaign of terror and Parker’s emphasizing their desire for a fair trial.

The two sides met in court last week with Judge Daniel Hall deciding the Beach family attorneys would not be taken off the case Friday.

“Even when you think that you’re right and their position’s meritless, there’s still a measure of relief in being able to tell the Beach family this latest attack is being fended off,” Tinsley said.

An attorney representing Parker’s released the following statement:

“We filed the motion to disqualify Mark Tinsley and Tabor Vaux from this case in order to ensure a fair trial. Subsequently the Judge has made his decision, and we will look forward to presenting our case to a jury next month and exonerating Tajeeha Cohen and Parker’s.”

The wrongful death civil trial of Mallory Beach is expected to start on Aug. 14.

