SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo mayor announces passing of lifelong resident

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced on Saturday the passing of lifelong Irmo resident James “Jimmy,” Bouknight at the age of 91.

According to his obituary, Bouknight passed away Monday, June 26.

Bouknight was a 1949 graduate of Irmo High School and was the no. 24 on the Irmo High Football Team.

Bouknight worked as the manager of Colonial Stores on N. Main Street in Columbia and then worked and retired as a postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service at the call window of the postal branch on Assembly Street.

Bouknight was recognized and awarded by the U.S. Postal Service for preventing and helping a man contemplating suicide on the postal grounds, his obituary stated.

A visitation is scheduled to be held on Monday at the Bush River Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 11 a.m.

Bouknight’s obituary stated the family asks the public for donations to the charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday
Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Fourth of July events in the Midlands

Latest News

Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Soldiers help set up in preparation for Fort Jackson's Independence Day Celebration on...
It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration
Anne and AJ are two 8-week-old Hound mix puppies up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday - Anne and AJ
Big Red Barn receiving 10K grant