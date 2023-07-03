Irmo mayor announces passing of lifelong resident

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced on Saturday the passing of lifelong Irmo resident James “Jimmy,” Bouknight at the age of 91.

According to his obituary, Bouknight passed away Monday, June 26.

Bouknight was a 1949 graduate of Irmo High School and was the no. 24 on the Irmo High Football Team.

Bouknight worked as the manager of Colonial Stores on N. Main Street in Columbia and then worked and retired as a postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service at the call window of the postal branch on Assembly Street.

Bouknight was recognized and awarded by the U.S. Postal Service for preventing and helping a man contemplating suicide on the postal grounds, his obituary stated.

A visitation is scheduled to be held on Monday at the Bush River Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 11 a.m.

Bouknight’s obituary stated the family asks the public for donations to the charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.

