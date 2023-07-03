Great Falls man fatally drowns at Lake Wateree

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office reported the fatal drowning of a Great Falls man at Lake Wateree Saturday.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said 25-year-old Marquavious Sanders died after being transported to MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department.

According to Hill, Sanders was fishing with family when he went into the water to retrieve fishing equipment and went under.

The circumstances and events that led to the drowning are under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

