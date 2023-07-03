FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Dangerous heat will stay around for the start of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - Monday & Tuesday for heat index values over 100.

Daytime highs will reach the low / mid 90s and continue into the start of the week

Storm chances will continue in the afternoons because of the heating of the day.

In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 7 days

First Alert Summary

The dangerous heat and humidity continues Monday & Tuesday leading to two First Alert Weather Days as high temperatures top out in the mid 90s and heat indices climb to 100-106.

Skies will stay partly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. We will have to watch any storms that do fire up as there is a slight risk/marginal risk that they could turn severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and downpours with lots of lightning.

Tuesday (Happy 4th of July) will be our last First Alert Weather Day as we will have more very hot temperatures in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 104. Like Monday there is also a 50% chance for a few showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and early evening.

We stay in the low 90s Wednesday - Friday with some additional clouds and rain chances going up to about 50-60% each afternoon.

First Alert Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few afternoon storms (50%). Heat index near 105.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few PM storms (50%). Heat index near 105.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with a 60% of afternoon showers and storms. Highs temperatures in the lower 90s.

