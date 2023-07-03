Firefighters respond to fire on Bee Ridge Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Bee Ridge Road.

Firefighters said first-shift crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to a fire that tore through the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 1st Shift crews are still on scene of a house fire that tore through a home on Bee Ridge Road early Monday afternoon.



Units responded to the home at around 12:15 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from one side of the property. pic.twitter.com/9zrKWEbPjV — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) July 3, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.