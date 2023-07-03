SkyView
Firefighters respond to fire on Bee Ridge Road

First-shift crews responded around 12:15 p.m.
First-shift crews responded around 12:15 p.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Bee Ridge Road.

Firefighters said first-shift crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to a fire that tore through the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

