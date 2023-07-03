Fairfield County coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting at party

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified a man who died after a shooting on West Peach Road Saturday.

Hill said 21-year-old Tyon Dremetrius Byrd died from his injuries at MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department after being transported there by EMS.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday with Newberry Pathology in Newberry.

Hill said the incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, SLED and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department.

