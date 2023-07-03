SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fairfield County coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting at party

Fairfield County coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting at party
Fairfield County coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting at party(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified a man who died after a shooting on West Peach Road Saturday.

Hill said 21-year-old Tyon Dremetrius Byrd died from his injuries at MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department after being transported there by EMS.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday with Newberry Pathology in Newberry.

Hill said the incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, SLED and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday
Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Fourth of July events in the Midlands

Latest News

Memorial candles
Irmo mayor announces passing of lifelong resident
Police said the stolen car is a 2007 green/gold Ford Freestyle with a Virginia license plate...
Manning police ask for public’s help identifying suspect and stolen car
First Alert Weather Sunrise 07/03/2023
Fatal shooting investigation in Fairfield County