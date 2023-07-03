SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Daughter of Lexington County principal has successful surgery after car crash in Hawaii

An update from the family's CaringBridge account said 18-year-old Bekah is in ICU in Honolulu...
An update from the family's CaringBridge account said 18-year-old Bekah is in ICU in Honolulu where she had a successful surgery to stabilize a fractured vertebrae on Sunday.(Smith Family)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An update gave more information on the conditions of River Bluff High School Principal Jacob Smith’s family after they were involved in a car crash during a vacation in Hawaii.

According to the family’s CaringBridge website, which is used to give updates to family and friends, Smith’s daughter, Bekah, is in ICU in Honolulu where she had a successful surgery to stabilize a fractured vertebrae on Sunday.

The update also added the 18-year-old suffered a brain injury that won’t require surgery.

WIS also learned more information on the injuries of Smith’s with and two sons from their CaringBridge account, which stated all five members of the were hurt in the crash.

One of his sons also required surgery, but him and Smith are both out of the hospital and recovering.

Smith’s wife, Crystal, and another son had minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalization.

The Hawaii Police Department confirmed the family was in a two-vehicle crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway on July 28.

River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation Meg Huggins sent out a letter to parents and students about the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Coroner’s office confirms 5 people killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash
1 dead, 2 injured during a shooting at a party in Fairfield County
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County party
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

Latest News

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
If you’re in need of a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in...
Lexington Police Department gives away free fans to residents
DHEC 2022 abortion report
DHEC 2022 abortion report