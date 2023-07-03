Daughter of Lexington County principal has successful surgery after car crash in Hawaii

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An update gave more information on the conditions of River Bluff High School Principal Jacob Smith’s family after they were involved in a car crash during a vacation in Hawaii.

According to the family’s CaringBridge website, which is used to give updates to family and friends, Smith’s daughter, Bekah, is in ICU in Honolulu where she had a successful surgery to stabilize a fractured vertebrae on Sunday.

The update also added the 18-year-old suffered a brain injury that won’t require surgery.

WIS also learned more information on the injuries of Smith’s with and two sons from their CaringBridge account, which stated all five members of the were hurt in the crash.

One of his sons also required surgery, but him and Smith are both out of the hospital and recovering.

Smith’s wife, Crystal, and another son had minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalization.

The Hawaii Police Department confirmed the family was in a two-vehicle crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway on July 28.

River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation Meg Huggins sent out a letter to parents and students about the crash.

