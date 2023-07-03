SkyView
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary and Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Greenpond around 11 a.m. Sunday. One person was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition, deputies said.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Special Victim’s Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

Manigo was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center. As of Monday morning, no booking photo of him was available.

