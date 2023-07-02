SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben...
After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension
River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Fourth of July events in the Midlands

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Superfan, Sophia Burke, was surprised when her friends gave her Taylor Swift tickets.
Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift concert
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting
Police investigating guns in club after shooting