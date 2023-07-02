SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

President Biden to visit South Carolina

President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State this week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State this week.

Biden will travel to South Carolina on Thursday, almost a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Marine Corps graduates in Parris Island.

Republican presidential hopefuls have visited the state for weeks with the most recent being former president Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally in Pickens on Saturday.

Other Republican hopefuls, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have all made stops in South Carolina in recent months setting the state up to become a battleground in a crowded Republican field.

South Carolina also factors to be an important state for Democrats.

In February, Democrats approved a reordering of its 2024 presidential primary by replacing Iowa with South Carolina.

Biden won the South Carolina Democratic Primary in 2020 after dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second-place finish in Nevada.

The shake-up is meant to empower Black and other minority voters.

Details and the location of Biden’s visit have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben...
After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension
River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
Fourth of July events in the Midlands
Fourth of July events in the Midlands

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
Authorities investigating plane crash in North Myrtle Beach; 4 on board
First Alert Weather Sunrise 07/02/2023
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory issued for the Midlands this afternoon
First Alert Weather Sunrise 07/01/2023