FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat and humidity with a few PM storms Monday & Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Days continue Monday and 4th of July Tuesday as the Midlands will see highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures climbing into the triple digits.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Days are issued for Monday and Tuesday as heat indices top out near 105.

With feels like temperatures between 102-106 the next couple days heat exhaustion will continue to be a real concern.

As a cold front inches closer to the Midlands on Monday and Tuesday we will have a 30% chance for some pop-up afternoon showers and storms.

A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and downpours as the main threats.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

After an extremely hot and humid day it has turned into a very warm and muggy night with lows only dipping down into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight you will also have the opportunity to check out the Full Super Buck Moon.

The dangerous heat and humidity continues Monday leading to another First Alert Weather Day as high temperatures top out near 96 and heat indices climb to 106. Please be safe by finding shade as much as possible to protect yourself from the extreme heat and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Also, check on your neighbors who maybe don’t have air conditioning to make sure they are staying cool and leave out plenty of water for your pets and allow them a place to get out of the heat to cool off as well.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. We will have to watch any storms that do fire up as there is a low level threat or marginal risk that they could turn severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and downpours with lots of lightning.

4th of July Tuesday will be our last First Alert Weather Day as we will have more very hot temperatures in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 104. Like Monday there is also a 30% for a few showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and early evening.

We’re in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday with some additional clouds and rain chances going up to about 50-60% each afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky. Lows in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few afternoon storms. Heat index in the mid 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few PM storms (30%). Heat index in the mid 100s!

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with a 60% of afternoon showers and storms. Highs temperatures in the lower 90s.

