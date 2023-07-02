SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Baltimore police confirm officers are on the scene of a mass shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben...
After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension
River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerously hot and humid for the holiday weekend

Latest News

Weary air travelers recall experiences with flight delays, cancellations
Florida communities protest over new immigration laws
North Carolina law that bars most abortions after 12 weeks takes effect
Lynn Kelly, 64, needed stitches after she was bitten by a bear in her backyard while defending...
Woman bitten after punching bear that chased her dog