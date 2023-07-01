Fourth of July events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The days leading to the Fourth of July will be filled with celebrations and events around the Midlands.

Here are some events to attend during the Fourth of July:

4th of July Fireworks at Fort Jackson

This free event will take place Saturday, July 1 at the Hilton Field. The field opens at 4 p.m.

There will be food, live music, amusement rides, and of course, fireworks. The event includes two free concerts beginning at 6 p.m.

Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks

This event will take place on Saturday, July 1 on Lake Murray. A patriotic boat parade will begin around.

The light show will start around 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from Spence Island and Dreher Island.

Town of Irmo Independence Day Laser Show

This free event will be held on Monday, July 3 at Irmo Community Park. Gates will open at 7 p.m. but the show will begin at 9 p.m.

8th Annual Patriots, Picnic & Pops

This free family event will be on Sunday, July 2 at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House Garden. The picnic begins at 5 p.m., the program at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m.

Fireworks with the Phil 2023

This event will take place at Segra Park on July 4th at 8 p.m. The event will feature fireworks and music. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., the orchestra will begin playing around 8 p.m.

Lexington County Peach Festival

This free event will take place on July 4th at the Gilbert Community Park. The event will be kicked off with a car show at 8 a.m., followed by arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a parade and fireworks.

