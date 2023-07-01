FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerously hot and humid for the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued from now up through 4th of July Tuesday as the extremely hot and humid conditions will continue with feel like temperatures climbing into the triple digits the next several afternoons.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temperatures are heating up and the humidity is going up as well to gives us dangerous heat index values this holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Days are issued for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for heat index values around 102-108.

With feels like temperatures between 102-108 the next few days heat exhaustion will be a real concern.

Expect an isolated storm (20-30% chance) Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms on Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Tonight, if you are heading out to any of the firework displays happening throughout the Midlands the forecast looks great it will just be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day as it will be even hotter with highs near 96 and feel like temperatures pushing 107°. Please be safe by finding shade as much as possible to protect yourself from the extreme heat and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Also, check on your neighbors who maybe don’t have air conditioning to make sure they are staying cool and leave out plenty of water for your pets and allow them a place to get out of the heat to cool off as well.

To go with this high heat and humidity there is a 20% of a few afternoon/evening showers and storms as a weak upper level wave tries to swing over the Midlands. We will have to watch any storms that do fire up as there is a low level threat that they could turn severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The dangerous heat and humidity continues Monday as high temps near 96 again. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for heat index values near 106.

The 4th of July has a 40% chance of afternoon storms with a heat index value as high as 104 making it another First Alert Weather Day. High temps are near 95.

We’re in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday as a few more clouds move over the Midlands and rain chances go up to about 40-60% each afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Stray shower possible early otherwise partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Sunday: Highs top out near 96, with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Heat index in the mid 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms. Heat index in the mid 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms (40%). Heat index in the mid 100s!

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

