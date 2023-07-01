SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

The crack was discovered in a support beam.
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.(Jeremy Wagner/Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on Fury 325.

Posted by Jeremy Wagner on Friday, June 30, 2023

Park officials issued a statement saying, in part, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made. They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

Read the full statement here:

“Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay
Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration
Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben...
After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension