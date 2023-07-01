Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at a local restaurant have taken to social media about their concerns over a lack of pay at Alodia’s just off West Main Street in Lexington. That is one of two locations in Columbia.

According to one employee’s Facebook post, it’s been two weeks since anyone at the store has been paid. WIS spoke to the employee about the situation.

“How are we not able to get those tips that we personally made,” said former server Zoe Spires.

That’s the question coming from former server Zoe Spires, who spoke out on Facebook about being one of the many employees that didn’t get paid at Alodia’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Lexington.

She says “No one was able to get paid all of our checks bounced and we weren’t able to get our money.”

That was two weeks ago, but Spires says that wasn’t the first time.

“A couple of months back I did have a few issues trying to cash my checks or mobile deposit from them, they would tell me there wasn’t enough funds inside the account to pay me and my manager Jessica would have to give me money out of her pocket or from out of the drawer in the store to pay me,” she said.

A sign now left on the restaurant’s back door says closed for a family emergency and asks customers to visit the Irmo location. The general manager there put the sign up.

“My family emergency was, my family no longer has their jobs so we put that sign up,” said the former general manager, Jessica Amick.

Amick says she’s never missed a paycheck and when she did ask the owner about the lack of pay he pointed to a cash flow issue.

Amick says, “I was kind of given a dismissive answer and that it was complicated, but he was figuring it out and not to worry.”

She says several employees would tell her that their checks were bouncing or getting rejected and she would usually pay them out of pocket and then reimburse herself, but now she’s currently waiting on her reimbursement check.

“I obviously would want to look out for these people I care about. I’ve worked with them for so long and we have our own little family and it hurts my heart knowing that they can’t pay their rent because I love them and I want them to be able to provide for themselves like their job should be doing for them,” she said.

She says they are currently looking to take legal action against the owner.

WIS reached out to the Irmo location and we’re told no employees there aren’t experiencing any issues with pay. While the owner did not respond to our request for comment.

He did reply to Spires’s Facebook post saying, “There has been a cash flow issue and we are actively pursuing measures to correct it and it will be rectified.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.