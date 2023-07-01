SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alodia’s employees quit after not receiving pay

By Ashley Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at a local restaurant have taken to social media about their concerns over a lack of pay at Alodia’s just off West Main Street in Lexington. That is one of two locations in Columbia.

According to one employee’s Facebook post, it’s been two weeks since anyone at the store has been paid. WIS spoke to the employee about the situation.

“How are we not able to get those tips that we personally made,” said former server Zoe Spires.

That’s the question coming from former server Zoe Spires, who spoke out on Facebook about being one of the many employees that didn’t get paid at Alodia’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Lexington.

She says “No one was able to get paid all of our checks bounced and we weren’t able to get our money.”

That was two weeks ago, but Spires says that wasn’t the first time.

“A couple of months back I did have a few issues trying to cash my checks or mobile deposit from them, they would tell me there wasn’t enough funds inside the account to pay me and my manager Jessica would have to give me money out of her pocket or from out of the drawer in the store to pay me,” she said.

A sign now left on the restaurant’s back door says closed for a family emergency and asks customers to visit the Irmo location. The general manager there put the sign up.

“My family emergency was, my family no longer has their jobs so we put that sign up,” said the former general manager, Jessica Amick.

Amick says she’s never missed a paycheck and when she did ask the owner about the lack of pay he pointed to a cash flow issue.

Amick says, “I was kind of given a dismissive answer and that it was complicated, but he was figuring it out and not to worry.”

She says several employees would tell her that their checks were bouncing or getting rejected and she would usually pay them out of pocket and then reimburse herself, but now she’s currently waiting on her reimbursement check.

“I obviously would want to look out for these people I care about. I’ve worked with them for so long and we have our own little family and it hurts my heart knowing that they can’t pay their rent because I love them and I want them to be able to provide for themselves like their job should be doing for them,” she said.

She says they are currently looking to take legal action against the owner.

WIS reached out to the Irmo location and we’re told no employees there aren’t experiencing any issues with pay. While the owner did not respond to our request for comment.

He did reply to Spires’s Facebook post saying, “There has been a cash flow issue and we are actively pursuing measures to correct it and it will be rectified.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
Local restaurant employees speaking out on not receiving pay
It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration
Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben...
After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension
Thursday’s landmark ruling from the US Supreme Court to strike down affirmative action will...
What impact could affirmative action ruling have on S.C.’s 8 HBCUs?