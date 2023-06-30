WATCH LIVE: Richland County Sheriff’s Department Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation Ribbon Cutting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation.

Sheriff Leon Lott will be joined by other Richland County leaders to mark the completion of the two-year project.

Officials say the substation is located at 7615 Wilson Boulevard and will be the joint office of the Midlands Gang Task Force and Magistrate Tomothy Edmond. The office will also include a space to be used for community meetings.

This model of co-locating a Magistrate and Sheriff’s substation already exists in three other locations around Richland County.

