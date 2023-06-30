SkyView
Upstate couple donates boat to high school bass fishing team

An Upstate couple who fell in love through fishing has donated their boat to a high school bass fishing team.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Kathy Scott and her husband Jimmy met 30 years ago. When they first started dating, Jimmy expressed his love for fishing and wanted Kathy to be his bass fishing partner.

Jimmy soon taught Kathy how to fish and the couple spent every weekend on the lake, rain or shine.

The couple married one year later and celebrated their first anniversary at a fishing tournament. After a few tournaments and one first place title, the couple realized they preferred to just fish for fun.

In 2001, Kathy said her and her husband wrecked on their way to Lake Russel. Jimmy was hospitalized for a few days and left the hospital with cracked ribs and a broken hip. As a result of the wreck, fishing was never the same for Kathy and Jimmy.

Years passed and the couple said they realized their boat had just been sitting in their yard covered up. That’s when Jimmy realized he wanted to do something special with the boat that “brought so much joy into [their] life”.

Jimmy was put into contact with Chris Gurley and the Palmetto High School Bass Fishing team. Gurley was more than happy to accept Jimmy’s gift for the team.

Jimmy and Kathy donated their 20 foot 1991 Stratos 201 Pro to the fishing team along with equipment that Jimmy had collected over the years.

“Needless to say I am so very proud of him for doing this,” said Kathy. “The joy it gave him to give these kids this opportunity was amazing. He was so excited you would think he was getting a new boat. For me, it was an end of a chapter of our life. I cried to see it go, but I too am happy for the new beginning for the students of Palmetto High School Bass Fishing Team. Fish on!”

The boat donation will allow two more students the opportunity to fish with the Palmetto High School team.

