South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson remarks on SCOTUS decision on student loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Supreme Court ruled on Friday to reject President Joe Biden’s plan to erase $400 billion in student loan debt.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made the following statement following the court’s decision:

I’m pleased the Court agrees with our position that Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel and ignore debt. He knew Congress was the only body with the power to do so, but when they didn’t do what he wanted, he took matters into his own hands to unlawfully deliver on a campaign promise,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Legal issues aside, forgiving student loans is a poor policy decision with unfair and long-lasting consequences. But when the federal government acts outside its powers to promote its own agenda, I’ll be there to fight back.”

The complaint argues the HEROES Act simply does not justify the Education Secretary’s sweeping creation of this discharge program. That Act was enacted shortly after the start of the Iraq War, primarily to ensure that active-duty military may pause their student-loan payments while serving our country. Every congressional finding supporting the Act focused on providing relief on a case-by-case basis to people serving in the “military” for “our nation’s defense.” Congress gave no hint when adopting the HEROES Act that it intended to eliminate student loans, let alone the massive amount of debt canceled through this program. And no administration has used it to erase student-loan debt

Attorney General Wilson joined Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska in a suit saying the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.

