SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation Ribbon Cutting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation.

Sheriff Leon Lott will be joined by other Richland County leaders to mark the completion of the two-year project.

Officials say the substation is located at 7615 Wilson Boulevard and will be the joint office of the Midlands Gang Task Force and Magistrate Tomothy Edmond.

Officials say the substation is located at 7615 Wilson Boulevard and will be the joint office of the Midlands Gang Task Force and Magistrate Tomothy Edmond. The office will also include a space to be used for community meetings.

This model of co-locating a Magistrate and Sheriff’s substation already exists in three other locations around Richland County.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

Top Stories Today, June 23, 2023
Richland County Sheriff’s Departmetn Upper Township Sheriff’s Substation Ribbon Cutting
Carolina Blue Swim Waves Club teaches Sunrise anchor Intisar Faulkner how to swim
Midlands Colleges respond to SCOTUS Affirmative Action ruling